Elon Musk makes offer to buy Twitter

 3 days ago

Elon Musk is a vocal Twitter user with more than 80 million followers.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

By Deepa Shivaram/NPR

Elon Musk is offering to buy out Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, according to an SEC filing posted Wednesday.

Last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became Twitter's largest shareholder. He was going to join Twitter's boardthen he wasn't.

Now Musk says he believes in the potential of Twitter and says it needs to be transformed. "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," Musk said in the filing.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said.

Twitter stock was up more than 10% in pre-market trading Thursday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

