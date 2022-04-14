ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Knights, Eagles set toplay in tournaments

By Staff report
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

While the regular-season schedule takes a break for local high school baseball teams, both West Bladen and east Bladebn will be competing in spring break tournaments.

Neither the Lady Eagles or Lady Knights will be playing in tournaments.

West Bladen

The Knights will be hosting their first West Bladen Easter Tournament, with games starting on Monday.

At 5:30 p.m., East Columbus will face North Brunswick, and at 8 p.m. West Bladen will take on West Columbus.

On Tuesday, the third-place game will be played at 5:30 p.m. and the championship game will be played ay 8 p.m.

Entry is $6.

Concessions, including Big Moe’s chicken sandwiches, will be available.

East Bladen

The Eagles will play in a spring break tournament, consisting of three games, at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, with their first game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It’s a well-run tournament,” said East Bladen coach Grant Pait. “Nice facility and baseball friendly.”

If the Eagles win on Saturday, they will play again on Monday at 1 p.m., but if they lose they will play at 10 a.m. Monday.

“I think they will perform well, even with all they have going on right now.” Coach Pait added.

A third game is scheduled for Tuesday, but the exact time and opponent is TBD.

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Clippers defeat Syracuse Mets, win eighth straight

Last game: Clippers 4, Mets 3, Sunday at Huntington Park Recap: Five Columbus relief pitchers held off Syracuse, 4-3, as the Clippers won their eighth straight game. Ben Krauth (1-0), Jake Jewell, Alex Young and Thomas Ponticelli each pitched one scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos allowed a run in the ninth, but also picked up the save, his second. Luke Maile, who joined the Clippers Friday on a rehab stint, scored a pair of runs, one in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bladen Journal

Midway thumps West Bladen for baseball win

DUNN — West Bladen bats could produce just a single hit Thursday and came home with a 17-0 conference loss to Midway. The Raiders opened the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, then all but wrapped up the victory with 11 runs in the second inning for a 15-0 advantage.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Bladen Journal

Trio of golf tournaments on the horizon

WHITE LAKE — For the 31st year, Bladen We Care will present its fundraising golf tournament on April 28. This year the tournament will be called “The Smithfield Bladen We Care Byron H. Gooden Memorial Golf Tournament,” as Smithfield is the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
UPI News

Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1

MIAMI, April 17 (UPI) -- Duncan Robinson totaled a game-high 27 points and the Miami Heat smothered the Atlanta Hawks offense to win Game 1 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami. Robinson, who came off the bench, made eight 3-pointers in the 115-91...
MIAMI, FL
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy