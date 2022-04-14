Knights, Eagles set toplay in tournaments

While the regular-season schedule takes a break for local high school baseball teams, both West Bladen and east Bladebn will be competing in spring break tournaments.

Neither the Lady Eagles or Lady Knights will be playing in tournaments.

West Bladen

The Knights will be hosting their first West Bladen Easter Tournament, with games starting on Monday.

At 5:30 p.m., East Columbus will face North Brunswick, and at 8 p.m. West Bladen will take on West Columbus.

On Tuesday, the third-place game will be played at 5:30 p.m. and the championship game will be played ay 8 p.m.

Entry is $6.

Concessions, including Big Moe’s chicken sandwiches, will be available.

East Bladen

The Eagles will play in a spring break tournament, consisting of three games, at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, with their first game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It’s a well-run tournament,” said East Bladen coach Grant Pait. “Nice facility and baseball friendly.”

If the Eagles win on Saturday, they will play again on Monday at 1 p.m., but if they lose they will play at 10 a.m. Monday.

“I think they will perform well, even with all they have going on right now.” Coach Pait added.

A third game is scheduled for Tuesday, but the exact time and opponent is TBD.