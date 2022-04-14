ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

WHO chief: Focus on Ukraine shows bias against Black lives

By Maria Cheng and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRXRf_0f93kGVG00

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has slammed the global community for its focus on the war in Ukraine, arguing that crises elsewhere, including in his home country of Ethiopia, are not being given equal consideration, possibly because those suffering are not white.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus questioned “if the world really gives equal attention to Black and white lives,” given that the ongoing emergencies in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria have garnered only a “fraction” of the global concern for Ukraine. He was speaking in a virtual press briefing from Geneva on Wednesday.

Last month, Tedros said there is ”nowhere on earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat” than Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Since a truce was declared in Tigray three weeks ago, about 2,000 trucks should have been able to bring food, medicines and other essentials to the conflict-ridden area, he said. Instead, only about 20 trucks have arrived, said Tedros, a former minister of health in Ethiopia and an ethnic Tigrayan.

“As we speak, people are dying of starvation,” he said. “This is one of the longest and worst sieges by both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces in modern history.”

Tedros acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is globally significant, but asked if other crises are being accorded enough attention.

“I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way,” he said. “Some are more equal than others.”

Tedros described the situation in Tigray as “tragic” and said he “hopes the world comes back to its senses and treats all human life equally.” He also critiqued the press for its failure to document the ongoing atrocities in Ethiopia, noting that people had been burned alive in the region. “I don’t even know if that was taken seriously by the media.”

Earlier this year, the government of Ethiopia sent a letter to the World Health Organization, accusing Tedros of “misconduct” after his sharp criticism of the war and humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Ethiopian government said Tedros was using his office “to advance his political interest at the expense of Ethiopia” and said he continues to be an active member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front; Tedros was Ethiopia’s foreign minister and health minister when the TPLF dominated the country’s ruling coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Geneva#Yemen#Racism#Ap#Eritrean#Ethiopian
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
US News and World Report

Live Updates: New Phase of Ukraine War? Russia Shifts Focus

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbas region, suggesting a new phase of the war. It appears too early to know whether this means President Vladimir Putin has...
POLITICS
Fox News

WHO chief: Access to Mariupol, other besieged areas of Ukraine now 'critical'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said Thursday that access to Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol and other embattled areas is now "critical." Speaking to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said that while supplies were ready for the city, access remained a challenge. "We have...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy