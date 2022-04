SAN ANGELO – Three San Angelo men have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for robbing an individual staying at a San Angelo motel. On Janurary 26, 2022, a call for service was made to San Angelo Police for a room at the Super 8 Motel in San Angelo. A report was taken regarding an aggravated robbery where three subjects entered the room and demanded keys to a vehicle. During the robbery, the victim entered the room and had a gun pointed at him. A set of keys, the victim’s cell phone, and a drink were taken before the subjects left with the car. The next day on January 27, 2022,…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO