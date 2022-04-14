ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Stunning Saratoga Lake Mansion with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows & 2-Story Wraparound Deck

By Chrissy
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stunning Saratoga Lake Mansion with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows & 2-Story Wraparound Deck. There are a lot of beautiful homes that have been built overlooking Saratoga Lake, but this one is built right into...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Pool at This $30 Million LA Mansion Transforms Into a Dance Floor

Click here to read the full article. It’s not everyday a home of this caliber comes to the market in the prestigious and historic Huntington Palisades. Located in the private Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, just south of Sunset Boulevard, the Huntington Palisades community was established in 1926—the first home was built that same year and still remains. Today, it’s known for its multi-million-dollar mansions set on oversized estates. The neighborhood is also a stone’s throw from the action of Santa Monica and Venice, and is the closest community in the area to the beach. Most of the estates here...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Wraparound#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Longevity
Q 105.7

Desperate New Yorkers are Travelling HOW FAR For Used Cars?

If you've listened to 104.5 The Team for any period of time, odds are, you've heard a car commercial that has mentioned "supply chain shortages" and how much havoc it's wreaked on the used car market. It's not just New York that's suffering from this shortage, but the Capital Region...
CARS
Q 105.7

See The Stunning Upstate NY Hotel Named Among The Best in the World

Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked the top 100 hotels on the planet, and one of them is right here in our backyard. Any "best of" award is always a high honor. Whether it is super local, statewide, or nationwide. To be among the best in something is always a great recognition. But to be named among the 100 best of something in the world? That is absolutely amazing. To crack the top 30? Even more impressive!
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Q 105.7

52 New York Businesses Can Legally Grow Marijuana, Sales Soon

Sales of legal marijuana in New York State are closer than ever before. New York State officials approved 52 adult-use marijuana growing licenses. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across New York State. "New York's farms have...
ECONOMY
Q 105.7

New York History Comes Alive At These 11 Cool Historical Centers

While you are out and about doing a little "daytripping" this summer, stop in to the county historical society center where ever you are to learn the real story of each place. Every county has a historical society, they are all open to the public with tours an exhibits, and you never know what you will find when you get there.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

#BREAKING Bomb Threat at Albany Shopping Center

Albany Police are on the scene at Crossgates Commons on Washington Avenue Extension. They have confirmed they're investigating a bomb threat at Walmart. Currently all entrances to the shopping center are closed down as police investigate. Updates posted below:. Update 3:49pm: Police are asking drivers to avoid Washington Avenue Extension...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy