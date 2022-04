The first film to mine the feeling of reading a creepypasta, instead of just using the texts for I.P., Jane Schoenbrun’s narrative debut “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” is a lo-fi horror show more interested in the every day scares of teenage boredom and internet culture than anything supernatural. This isn’t to say that nothing malevolent happens in ‘World’s Fair,’ named after the “internet’s scariest online horror game.” More so, Schoenbrun seems acutely aware of the paradoxical pull of the internet, and the ways that it both connects and isolates individuals looking for an escape from the doldrums of adolescence and suburbia. While a bit too opaque near the end, and perhaps not the horror show that one might expect, it’s nevertheless an impressive debut.

