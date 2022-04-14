How will Brethren Schools make up extra snow day?

Jakob Veith (File photo)

BRETHREN — Manistee County schools this year have experienced numerous starts, stops and pauses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a winter which necessitated the use of snow days in excess of the state-allotted six.

Even after applying for a three-day waiver, plenty of schools throughout the state are left needing to make up missed instructional days.

"Right now, we are set to have a Monday be our last day of school," said Jakob Veith, superintendent of Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, during the district's regular meeting on April 11. "Generally, you do not want to end school on a Monday because attendance is atrocious."

The Michigan Department of Education is helping schools alleviate the snow day issue by allowing professional development time count for a day of instruction if schools create a professional development advisory committee.

"Basically, the work is already all done," Veith said. "The auditor said typically you set this up before the school year starts, but they're aware of all the issues with COVID closures and extra snow days, so they said this is one more avenue for everybody to get a day. They said, 'Take this to your board prior to the end of the school year and we will do our very best to get you one more day.'"

The Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education voted unanimously during Monday's meeting to approve the formation of its professional development advisory committee.

The district used a total of 10 snow days for weather concerns and staff shortages due to quarantines. The formation of the committee will allow Brethren students to end the school year June 10 as originally scheduled.

In order for professional development hours to count toward instructional time, the professional development advisory committee must be composed of teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and administrators, with the majority of the committee being made up of teaching staff.

The committee is comprised of Veith; Cheryl Smith, K-12 principal; teachers Kirsten Amstutz, Lacey Veith, Tina Chapman, Jennifer Cordes and Laura Roman; and secretaries Cheryl Schaefer and Daisy Buning.

Jakob Veith, Kirsten Amstutz and Lacey Veith also represent parents on the committee.

In a previous interview with the News Advocate, Gina Hagen, superintendent of Onekama Consolidated Schools, said the snow day problem was not limited to schools in northern Michigan.

"The southern schools haven't blown through their snow days like we have, but there are some southern schools that have closed for COVID, and they have no way to do anything remotely like (we did) in the past," she said. "When we've closed for COVID, we could be remote. They've burned through their snow days."

Some Manistee County schools switched to remote learning on snow days in an attempt to remain under the limit. Brethren students had five days of virtual learning in February to avoid accruing too many snow days.

Veith said there are other requirements the district must meet in order have a professional development session count as a day of instruction.

"As long as we have a professional development advisory committee, and they receive (state continuing education clock hours) — which everybody already has — those hours are approved by the state," he said. "You have to have at least 75% of your teachers attend that professional development. There are a few other things, but the state will count one day of instruction for that. Then we can get back to out on our original Friday release that we were scheduled to have."