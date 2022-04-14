ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Stunning Saratoga Lake Mansion with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows & 2-Story Wraparound Deck

By Chrissy
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stunning Saratoga Lake Mansion with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows & 2-Story Wraparound Deck. There are a lot of beautiful homes that have been built overlooking Saratoga Lake, but this one is built right into...

hot991.com

Highly Toxic Cancer-Causing Product Found in Hudson River, Report

Officials believe it's going to cost over $11 billion to clean up the Hudson River after cancer-causing manmade chemicals were found in the river. A report released by Scenic Hudson says PCBs found in the Hudson River caused $11.4 billion in damages. Scenic Hudson believes General Electric dumped millions of...
HUDSON, NY
#BREAKING Bomb Threat at Albany Shopping Center

Albany Police are on the scene at Crossgates Commons on Washington Avenue Extension. They have confirmed they're investigating a bomb threat at Walmart. Currently all entrances to the shopping center are closed down as police investigate. Updates posted below:. Update 3:49pm: Police are asking drivers to avoid Washington Avenue Extension...
ALBANY, NY
New York History Comes Alive At These 11 Cool Historical Centers

While you are out and about doing a little "daytripping" this summer, stop in to the county historical society center where ever you are to learn the real story of each place. Every county has a historical society, they are all open to the public with tours an exhibits, and you never know what you will find when you get there.
Most New York Residents Want Major Change To State Flag

Most New Yorkers want this added to New York's state flag. Do you agree?. In 2020 New York State's flag was changed for the first time in 138 years. In January 2002, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Cuomo said he wanted to add a Latin phrase he often uses "E Pluribus Unum" to New York's flag.
Oh Baby! New York Woman Turns Baby Names into Lucrative Business

William Shakespeare said it best when he asked the question: what's in a name?. It's a deep question, isn't it? Though Shakespeare would go on to imply that the naming of things was largely an irrelevant process, parents across the world still put a lot of thought into their childrens' names. Maybe, you want to remember a dear relative through the naming of your newborn. Or, perhaps, there was a name that you and your partner both simply adored.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
200 yr old Blockhouse Becoming Steakhouse & Butcher Shop in Schenectady

Schenectady has been getting a resurgence in the past few years. Another business and restaurant have been announced in the Mill Lane Artisan District. In downtown Schenectady off of State Street, there is already plenty of new businesses booming. This, you can argue, is the last of that area to be built. It is located in the historic brick building known as The Blockhouse. IT is in the Mill Lane Artisan District at the end of the block where Frogg Alley and Bountiful Bread are located.
SCHENECTADY, NY
When It Is Tea Time In New York, Head To These 15 Top Tea Houses

I came late to the tea party, I guess. I have always been a coffee man. Exclusively. But just a short while back I started sipping a cup of tea once in a while. And I liked it. One thing that amazes me about tea is the variety of tea leaves that are available in the many tea shops and tea houses in Upstate New York. You will see that on this list.
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York.

 https://hot991.com

