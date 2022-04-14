Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Needs To Be Spectacular For The Nets To Beat The Celtics: “It Is Going To Take A Spectacular, Not Good, Because Good Aint Going To Be Enough.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their 2021-22 season with a poor 33-49 record, and changes are undoubtedly coming for the franchise after not making it to the playoffs. The Charlotte Hornets were also unable to make it to the playoffs this season. It seems like some believe that Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball could be on his way out of Charlotte sometime in the near future due to the team’s failure to make the playoffs during his time in the league so far.

