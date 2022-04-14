ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas mother of 9-year-old girl who died in shooting slams killer's release on bail: 'Out of control'

By Bailee Hill
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a 9-year-old shot to death in Houston, Texas, is devastated as her daughter's killer continues to walk the streets as hundreds of children have already fallen victim to gun violence nationwide in 2022. Wendy Alvarez, who lost her daughter Arlene Alvarez on Valentine's Day after a...

www.foxnews.com

