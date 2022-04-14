Mixed reviews on San Diego climate plans

While efforts to quickly move Ukrainian refugees through the border have been praised, it has also highlighted the difficulties of non-Ukrainian migrants at the border who have waited far longer for a chance at asylum. Plus, 1½ years ago, San Diego approved “Complete Communities,” a program that allows developers to build apartments near public transit with unlimited density and unlimited height. In exchange, they have to set aside a greater share of their homes as affordable housing. The program is showing results but there are also oppositions. And, this weekend in the arts, you'll find books, site-specific art, a string quartet, jazz and a birthday party for Shakespeare.
