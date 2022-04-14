Mixed reviews on San Diego climate plans

Migrants from Mexico and Central America are in greater danger now after the February temporary shelter closure in Tijuana. Then, KPBS’s Amita Sharma gives an update on the case of a former nursing home caregiver who sexually assaulted residents. Also, just weeks before major cities in San Diego County switch consumers to community-based energy, San Diego Gas and Electric has released its decarbonization roadmap. Meanwhile, a school in Tijuana aims to enrich the lives of young migrants and provide them with mental-health help. Next, a new crisis center in Vista is at the forefront of a new approach to mental health care in the county. Finally, San Diego-based music writer Jim Ruland is out with a new book called "Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records," which looks at the legendary punk rock label and the bands like Black Flag, Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr that were integral to its story.

