ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retailers hope restriction-free Easter and warm weather will boost sector

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kirE8_0f93hjwQ00

Retailers are hoping the first Easter without any social restrictions since 2019 combined with a mini-heatwave will provide a much-needed boost to the sector.

Shopper footfall is predicted to rise by 6.2% over the break compared with the weekend before, and by 13.3% on Saturday, according to analysts Springboard .

High streets are expected to see the greatest uplift, at 17% on Saturday.

High streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations

Diane Wehrle

The predicted rise would mean that footfall in retail parks will be just 1.4% below the 2019 level and 11.6% down on high streets.

Although footfall in shopping centres is not forecast to increase as much as in high streets, the gap from 2019 will be smaller at 8.4%, which is due to a poorer performance in shopping centres in 2019.

Springboard director of insights Diane Wehrle said: “High streets and retail parks are likely to benefit more than shopping centres over the weekend as a whole.

“High streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations, and shoppers are likely to head to retail parks to purchase garden products and food and groceries for home entertaining of family and friends.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Retail sales fall in February as Covid restrictions ease

UK retail sales fell by 0.3% in February as online sales fell and stormy weather deterred some shoppers. Falls in alcohol and tobacco sales may have been linked to increased confidence in going out to pubs and restaurants, the Office for National Statistics said. Online sales volumes fell by 4.8%...
RETAIL
wfit.org

Warm weather boosts manatees, prompts wind-down of supplemental lettuce

Wildlife agencies say they are winding down a program to provide supplemental lettuce for starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. The program will be discontinued in about two weeks. By then some 200,000 pounds of lettuce will have been provided at a Cape Canaveral power plant, where the cold-sensitive...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
TRAFFIC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tranquil weather returns with a nice warming trend

Hello everyone,  Another windy afternoon is underway with northwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph.  This is a chilly wind, so coats and sweaters will continue to come in handy.  Precipitation-wise, there may be scattered sprinkles and flurries, but no accumulating snow, or beneficial rain is expected at this time.  As we travel into the evening hours, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The warming trend begins

Happy Thursday! The forecast looks great for today so get out and enjoy the weather if you can. The winds will be calm and the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and low 70s today, near-record high temperatures this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to plunge from Easter Monday after 21C bank holiday highs

Britons have been basking in bank holiday sunshine, with more to come before temperatures plunge next week. Met Office forecasters expect 20-21C highs in the south of England on Easter Sunday, in a third day of good weather for holidaymakers.Good Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.But temperatures will start to drop from Easter Monday with some scattered rain and cloud moving in over the week.Marco Petagna, a spokesperson for the weather agency, said: “The idea is temperatures gradually just creeping down each day for the next few...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

A great walk to a great pub – The Old Post Office, Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales

People are always saying how such-and-such-a-village used to have a dozen pubs, and now has only a Spar. Well, Ingleton, which has a population of about 2,000, has three pubs, an ex-servicemen’s club and a “microbar” called the Old Post Office, which is doing what canny little boozers all over the country do now – providing a warm environment for real ale and friendly chat, while conserving a historic building.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

Lake District rescue teams urge walkers to prepare on Easter weekend

Mountain rescuers are urging walkers to prepare properly when exploring the Lake District. Volunteers in the area attended 680 rescues in 2021, as more people chose to holiday in the UK amid Covid travel restrictions. Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said they had...
The Independent

Are shops open on Easter Sunday? Opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more

Every April, Britons enjoy two bank holidays as Easter celebrations get under way. The four-day weekend starts with Good Friday and ends with Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. While many will be well prepared for the long weekend – equipped with endless Easter chocolate and food and drink to share with family and friends – it’s handy to be aware of changes to store opening times should you need to embark on a last-minute supermarket run.Here’s everything you need to know about which stores are open today.Are supermarkets open on Easter Sunday?Under government rules, shops larger than 280 square metres...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Busy Saturday for motorists in Easter getaway, but traffic is ‘flowing’

Motorists have faced a busy Easter Saturday, but traffic is said to be flowing as people make their getaways for the bank holiday weekend.There have been some delays on the roads but conditions are less congested than Good Friday, according to the AA.The motoring organisation has predicted a total of 27.6 million journeys will be made over a busier than usual Easter weekend as people enjoy the good weather, embark on staycations and avoid train travel due to engineering works.Planning a road trip getaway over the Easter break? Find out when the roads are busiest and how to prepare via...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Pensioner in home too cold for grandchildren to visit gets 350,000 supporters in free energy petition

A pensioner whose home is too cold for her family and friends to visit has launched a campaign for every household to receive a regular amount of energy free-of-charge.Diane Skidmore, 72, lives in a poorly-insulated council house in Brixton, south London, which she said is so cold her seven grandchildren do not visit and her neighbours “shiver and shake” when they come over.She avoids switching the heating on because of the cost, after prices hit record highs as a result of the energy price cap increasing by more than half this month. This spike in energy costs came as National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy