ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

News 3 Now at Ten: April 13, 2022

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 3 Now at Ten from April...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Must-watch videos of the week

Scientists recorded a color-changing squid’s camouflage trick, a news crew got too close to a tornado for comfort, and the son of a late music icon performed his father’s biggest hit publicly for the first time. These are your must-watch videos of the week. Now you sea me...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 3000
Channel 3000

Pet-entially Yours: Harry

Two-month-old Harry is looking for a forever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy