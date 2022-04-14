ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Shows Increase in Black Lung Disease in Coal Miners

By American Thoracic Society (ATS)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — April 14, 2022 – Higher levels of silica dust can be found in the lung tissue of contemporary coal miners compared to the lung tissue in previous generations of coal miners, according to a new study in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. The study helps explain the...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
