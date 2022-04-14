AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $759,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.5 million.

AstroNova shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4% in the last 12 months.

