Belvedere is the spot for Polish cuisine

EAST WINDSOR — Four years ago, Peter Okrasa didn’t imagine owning a Polish deli and market. His career goal was to have a successful insurance business, but fate brought him back to his parents’ business, and he is now, with his father, Tad Soltys, co-owner of Belvedere of East Windsor.

“In 2008, my mom (Lillian Soltys) bought it,” Okrasa said. “I wasn’t working here at the time. I was a property manager in Rocky Hill.”

In 2012, Okrasa said he went on an overseas journey that took him around the world working on a Masters of Finance degree, returning in 2017, opening up his own insurance practice.

“Then COVID hit and it was really hard for small stores like this,” he said. “I heard half the delis across America closed. Luckily, we’re not just a deli, we’re an ethnic grocery store. Everyone turned to canned goods, jarred goods, non-perishable goods. They know it’s not contaminated. That kept us going.”

Then in December 2020, two weeks before Christmas, he said, his mother died, leading him to get involved with their shop.

“Christmas here, there are lines going out the door,” he said. “It was really hard.”

Belvedere of East Windsor

Where: 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor.

Hours: Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu: Golabek, kielbasa, sandwiches, Polish bread and pastries.

Miscellaneous: 30 flavors of pierogies.

Contact: 860-654-0008; belvederepolishdeli.com

The difficulties were not only the holiday rush, but also limitations that were imposed due to COVID-19 regulations at the time, as the small shop and deli was only permitted a limited number of people inside and it had to reduce indoor seating from 20 to 10.

But, with continued customer support, the store continued on and still offers mostly Central and Eastern European goods.

“It’s a very European store,” Okrasa said, “with many customers being first- and second-generation immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe, German, Hungarian, Swedish, Russian, Belarussian. More than 90% of the stuff is imported.”

As 2021 passed, Okrasa said knew he had to scale back his insurance work and focus on the store more, dedicating more time after several employees retired.

Belvedere of East Windsor Polish deli (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

“I never dealt with physical stuff,” he said. “I could do all the taxes and all of that stuff. Payroll, vendors, checks, bookkeeping.”

“Having a specialty grocery store you have to really know people’s demands, what they’re looking for,” he said.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Okrasa said the store has done charitable drives to send goods to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“With what’s happening in Ukraine, a lot of Ukrainian families are coming here,” he said. “Polish and Ukrainian are about 80% compatible. I’m thinking a Ukrainian family would be the perfect group to take over the business.”

Along with the canned and jarred goods on the shelves, Belvedere also offers a menu of various hot meals, sandwiches, and breakfast items.

Pierogies are a best-seller

“The menu is very unique,” Okrasa said. “The main thing we do are pierogies. Ninety percent of the meals come with pierogies.”

He said Belvedere has more than 30 flavors of pierogies.

“Most places have five,” he said. “We offer the meals hot and you can take it to go.”

The number one meal is the golabek, kielbasa, sauerkraut, two pierogies, he said. Golabek is cabbage stuffed with rice and ground pork.

The 30 flavors of pierogies go from the traditional, such as potato and cheese, to the provocative, such as cheeseburger pierogies and buffalo chicken pierogies.

“When we first introduced the buffalo chicken pierogi last year, it was selling as fast as we could make it,” Okrasa said.

Belvedere’s pierogies proved so popular over the holidays in 2021 that the store ran out at one point, he said.

“My dad had never seen this happen,” he said.

The pierogies are hand-made in the kitchen, he said, with as many as 1,000 made a day.

“Most places they make it with a machine,” he said. “We do everything by hand.”

First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza said he’s a fan of the pierogies. A self-admitted hater of grape jelly, he said he had Belvedere’s grape jelly pierogi and loved it.

“I’m a sucker for pierogies,” he said. “I like the variety that they offer. They have fresh-cut Polish bacon that my son just couldn’t get enough of.”

Belvedere also offers pastries, cakes, and breads that are shipped in from New Britain and New York City, including a meringue cake, strudels, and babka bread.

The deli also has signature sandwiches that are named after famous Polish people including the Kosciuscko’s Special, named after a Polish engineer and general. The sandwich has Polish sausage, baked sauerkraut, cheese, and spicy mustard.

Another popular sandwich, Okrasa said, is Kopernik’s Discovery, which is sliced roast beef, muenster cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and horseradish on a roll.

He said his favorite is Meszko’s Delight, with smoked turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a roll.

“They are a regional draw,” Bowsza said. “They’re a lot more than a deli. To have authentic quality cuisine, we are thrilled to have them in the community.”