ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Belvedere is the spot for Polish cuisine

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

EAST WINDSOR — Four years ago, Peter Okrasa didn’t imagine owning a Polish deli and market. His career goal was to have a successful insurance business, but fate brought him back to his parents’ business, and he is now, with his father, Tad Soltys, co-owner of Belvedere of East Windsor.

“In 2008, my mom (Lillian Soltys) bought it,” Okrasa said. “I wasn’t working here at the time. I was a property manager in Rocky Hill.”

In 2012, Okrasa said he went on an overseas journey that took him around the world working on a Masters of Finance degree, returning in 2017, opening up his own insurance practice.

“Then COVID hit and it was really hard for small stores like this,” he said. “I heard half the delis across America closed. Luckily, we’re not just a deli, we’re an ethnic grocery store. Everyone turned to canned goods, jarred goods, non-perishable goods. They know it’s not contaminated. That kept us going.”

Then in December 2020, two weeks before Christmas, he said, his mother died, leading him to get involved with their shop.

“Christmas here, there are lines going out the door,” he said. “It was really hard.”

Belvedere of East Windsor

Where: 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor.

Hours: Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu: Golabek, kielbasa, sandwiches, Polish bread and pastries.

Miscellaneous: 30 flavors of pierogies.

Contact: 860-654-0008; belvederepolishdeli.com

The difficulties were not only the holiday rush, but also limitations that were imposed due to COVID-19 regulations at the time, as the small shop and deli was only permitted a limited number of people inside and it had to reduce indoor seating from 20 to 10.

But, with continued customer support, the store continued on and still offers mostly Central and Eastern European goods.

“It’s a very European store,” Okrasa said, “with many customers being first- and second-generation immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe, German, Hungarian, Swedish, Russian, Belarussian. More than 90% of the stuff is imported.”

As 2021 passed, Okrasa said knew he had to scale back his insurance work and focus on the store more, dedicating more time after several employees retired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Uqyw_0f93fXne00
Belvedere of East Windsor Polish deli (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

“I never dealt with physical stuff,” he said. “I could do all the taxes and all of that stuff. Payroll, vendors, checks, bookkeeping.”

“Having a specialty grocery store you have to really know people’s demands, what they’re looking for,” he said.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Okrasa said the store has done charitable drives to send goods to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“With what’s happening in Ukraine, a lot of Ukrainian families are coming here,” he said. “Polish and Ukrainian are about 80% compatible. I’m thinking a Ukrainian family would be the perfect group to take over the business.”

Along with the canned and jarred goods on the shelves, Belvedere also offers a menu of various hot meals, sandwiches, and breakfast items.

Pierogies are a best-seller

“The menu is very unique,” Okrasa said. “The main thing we do are pierogies. Ninety percent of the meals come with pierogies.”

He said Belvedere has more than 30 flavors of pierogies.

“Most places have five,” he said. “We offer the meals hot and you can take it to go.”

The number one meal is the golabek, kielbasa, sauerkraut, two pierogies, he said. Golabek is cabbage stuffed with rice and ground pork.

The 30 flavors of pierogies go from the traditional, such as potato and cheese, to the provocative, such as cheeseburger pierogies and buffalo chicken pierogies.

“When we first introduced the buffalo chicken pierogi last year, it was selling as fast as we could make it,” Okrasa said.

Belvedere’s pierogies proved so popular over the holidays in 2021 that the store ran out at one point, he said.

“My dad had never seen this happen,” he said.

The pierogies are hand-made in the kitchen, he said, with as many as 1,000 made a day.

“Most places they make it with a machine,” he said. “We do everything by hand.”

First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza said he’s a fan of the pierogies. A self-admitted hater of grape jelly, he said he had Belvedere’s grape jelly pierogi and loved it.

“I’m a sucker for pierogies,” he said. “I like the variety that they offer. They have fresh-cut Polish bacon that my son just couldn’t get enough of.”

Belvedere also offers pastries, cakes, and breads that are shipped in from New Britain and New York City, including a meringue cake, strudels, and babka bread.

The deli also has signature sandwiches that are named after famous Polish people including the Kosciuscko’s Special, named after a Polish engineer and general. The sandwich has Polish sausage, baked sauerkraut, cheese, and spicy mustard.

Another popular sandwich, Okrasa said, is Kopernik’s Discovery, which is sliced roast beef, muenster cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and horseradish on a roll.

He said his favorite is Meszko’s Delight, with smoked turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a roll.

“They are a regional draw,” Bowsza said. “They’re a lot more than a deli. To have authentic quality cuisine, we are thrilled to have them in the community.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Latin Cuisine With A Twist

Why Did No One Tell Homeowners with Bad Credit About This Heloc Alternative?. The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in Boardman is Talking About. Dr. Kellyann: "Slimming Down After 60 Comes Down to This" Dr. KellyAnn. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. How is Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed?...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish Cuisine#New Britain#Canned Goods#Food Drink
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Hello Magazine

Dinner at Princess Anne's could involve tinned pies and 10p desserts

Princess Anne is known for her no-fuss approach to life, and her eating habits very much reflect her down-to-earth personality. The royal previously revealed her ridiculously easy dessert hack when she is hosting dinner guests – and it's the last thing you'd expect from the Queen's daughter!. When we...
WORLD
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

A taste of true Italian joy at Paso Robles restaurant

Unmatchable cuisine at Buona Tavola’s good table. Be sure to arrive at Buona Tavola hungry and ready for an exquisite Italian cuisine experience! Whether in the mood for lunch, dinner or both with wine and dessert, you are going to be tempted by every item on the menu. From antipasti to dolci, the choices are abundant. Not only will you experience authentic Italian cuisine, Chef-Owner Antonio Varia releases some of his favorite recipes on the website that you can cook at home!
PASO ROBLES, CA
Mashed

The One Thing You Need To Make Authentic Italian Cannolis, According To A Chef

The pervasiveness of the cannoli is very impressive, because the fried, ricotta-filled pastry can be traced back to 10th and 11th century Sicily, and they are still enjoyed today (via La Cucina Italiana). The popular Italian dessert is a seemingly simple combination of sweetened ricotta inside a crispy pastry shell but has a surprisingly scandalous past. There are conflicting stories about whether the pastry was invented by Sicilian nuns or women in the "Moorish harem of Qalc'at al-Nissa," but either way, its phallic shape was no accident (via La Cucina Italiana). This was not uncommon at the time, as erotic desserts date back to Greek and Roman times, and were a "symbol of abundance," according to Maria Olivery, an expert in cultural heritage studies from the city of Palermo (via BBC).
RECIPES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
369
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy