Uber's success since it officially started operations in 2012 has been admirable but also expected as it gave the average Joe a means of transport at the simple push of a button. It may not have taken to the skies, but with this simple but effective innovation, it has grown to be one of the most prominent companies operating in Silicon Valley. Looking forward, it has plans to revolutionize its ride-hailing services even further with plans of self-driving cars as previewed by the Volvo XC90 prototypes.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO