ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Home-buyer interest headed higher in Fairfax

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Home-buyer interest in Fairfax County properties has moved from the “Moderate” level to “High” as spring takes hold, according to a monthly survey of showing data. Fairfax scored a 131 in the latest T3 Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS and based...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Buyers Relocating at Record Rates

Home buyers in the U.S. seeking space and more affordable prices have been relocating at record rates. According to data from Redfin, 32.3% of the property portal’s users searched for a home outside of their metropolitan area in the first two months of 2022, compared to 31.5% in the first quarter of 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Inside Nova

Five log homes for sale in Virginia

Here's our weekly look at top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: Five logs home, or transformed log homes, for sale in Virginia. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Van Metre requests more residential units for Manassas project

More homes are being proposed for the site of a dense new development near Georgetown South in Manassas. Van Metre Homes is looking to tack on 14 additional housing units to two parcels adjacent to its 17.5-acre development that was approved for 233 new units in a January rezoning. Calling...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Vega visits Culpeper small businesses

With the Republican primary looming on June 21, Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega’s campaign stopped in Culpeper on April 2 to speak to area business owners about inflation, regulations and how they’ve been affected by the Biden administration’s policies. “Times are tough...
CULPEPER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Real Estate
City
Alexandria, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Business
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Fairfax County, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Inside Nova

Beyer campaign signage starts to sprout

He’s probably not going to need any extra help, but U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) is taking no chances in his bid for a new term.”. Beyer signage has begun sprouting up throughout the local area, urging residents to vote in the June 21 Democratic primary. The incumbent, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inside Nova

Retired NBC4 anchor, reporter Wendy Rieger dies at 65

Wendy Rieger, who was known for her quick wit and the connection she forged with viewers for some 25 years as the anchor of NBC Washington’s afternoon news, died Saturday. She was 65. Described as the “fun, engaging friend to check in with every evening,” she once compared her...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Bright Mls#Covid#Sun Gazette Newspapers#Rappahannock Media Llc
Inside Nova

InFive: New superintendent, stolen puppy found and a sunny day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s largest school system has picked its next superintendent. The Fairfax County School Board announced yesterday that Michelle Reid of Washington state will be the school system's next leader. 4. Ditching the plastic. Wegmans has announced it will eliminate...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Prince William officials pumping brakes on car tax increases

Prince William County officials are pumping the brakes on potential vehicle tax impacts fueled by racing values. At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials will propose assessing vehicles at 80% of their estimated value in the budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.'A computer chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made new vehicles harder to come by, driving up assessments on used ones. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of used cars and trucks rose 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Full closures on I-95 in Stafford, Spotsylvania continue tonight

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging overnight travelers to use alternate routes with full traffic stops planned on Interstate 95 northbound through early Friday, April 15, ahead of the Easter holiday. Drivers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area are U.S. 1, with full traffic stops planned on I-95...
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's Youngkin signs 700 bills that cover health care, police and taxes

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed about 700 bills impacting the economy, health care policy, law enforcement policies, taxes and various other issues. Each bill had some level of bipartisan support, needing approval from the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and the Democratic-controlled Senate. The governor also...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Youngkin signs several Prince William County-specific bills

Several bills introduced by area legislators are slated to become law July 1. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed hundreds of bills, including several from local representatives, ahead of the Monday deadline for him to take action. Judges. Youngkin signed bills from local Del. Luke Torian and Sen. Scott Surovell to increase...
Inside Nova

Youngkin calls for earlier elections for Loudoun School Board

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the Loudoun County School Board to stand for reelection one year earlier than planned, alluding to his administration’s ongoing investigation into how the school system handled sexual assaults. “There have been some challenges with the Loudoun County School Board,” Youngkin told WTOP in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Youngkin signs bill to give Virginia parents more education authority

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that gives parents more authority over sexually explicit material in the education system and other bills that affect education in the commonwealth. Senate Bill 656, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, will give parents the ability to opt their...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia Democrats offer alternative gas tax relief plan

(The Center Square) – Virginia House Democrats announced a plan that would send monetary relief directly to vehicle owners to alleviate the burden of higher gasoline prices, which is an alternative to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to reduce the gas tax. The plan would give $50 to every...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Nova

Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Scott Durvin says he faced aggressive questioning from a Chesterfield County Police detective after his friend died of a drug overdose at the end of 2019. What he didn’t know at the time was that police had also begun secretly tracking his whereabouts by ordering Verizon Wireless to regularly ping his phone’s GPS and report his location back to detectives in real time.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Favola teacher-licensure legislation signed by Gov. Youngkin

It took a long and somewhat winding road to get to his desk, but Gov. Youngkin has signed a measure related to licensure of teachers from outside the U.S., patroned by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun). The measure requires the Virginia Board of Education to provide a provisional (not to...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy