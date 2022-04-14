ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Man Sentenced To 107 Years To Life In Prison For Molesting Four Children

SFGate
 3 days ago

SALINAS (BCN) A man convicted of molesting four children was sentenced Tuesday in a Salinas courtroom to 107 years to life in state prison. A jury found 49-year-old Alfredo Ramirez, of Salinas, guilty March 15 of seven counts of child molestation upon four...

www.sfgate.com

