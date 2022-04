A woman has revealed that when she arrived at an apartment showing, she found the the unit’s tenant asleep on the living room floor.In a recent video shared on TikTok, @notevenfrenchy went to see an apartment unit in New York City with a realtor. However, when they arrived, the “current tenant” was in the apartment.“When you’re supposed to be viewing an apartment but the current resident is still here,” the text over the video reads.The TikToker included a clip of the inside of the apartment, where a man was asleep on an air mattress in the living room. She then...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO