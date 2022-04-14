ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson To Address Howard University’s Graduating Class Of 2022

By Okla Jones
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning actress will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters at the HBCU’s 154th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 7. Today, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick announced that award-winning actress, filmmaker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson will address Howard University’s graduating class of 2022 at the 154th Commencement Ceremony on May...

