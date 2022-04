From Southern collard greens to brownies called Charleston Chewies and Lowcountry macaroni salad, indulge in this "After Church" menu for Easter Sunday. They don’t call her thee “Delicious Miss Brown” for nothing. Food Network star and chef Kardea Brown knows how to whip up delectable dishes, doing so while honoring the Gullah/Geechee heritage she proudly grew up with in Charleston, South Carolina. And while the chef and her family whip up all sorts of mouthwatering meals throughout the year (she recently gave us some fantastic Lowcountry-inspired twists on Thanksgiving and Christmas favorites), they have a serious menu in mind for Easter.

