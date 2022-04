KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Tafari Deansingh announced this week that he is launching the world’s first crypto-themed business and night lounge – Cryptovia. Cryptovia Business and Night Lounge is a location dedicated to exposing blockchain utilities, all while providing a fun business networking and nightlife experience. Guests can comfortably visit the lounge, enjoy a dance, relax, mastermind, and socialize. Whether coming for the nightlife party or visiting to mastermind and focus on their work/business, Cryptovia offers an exclusive membership that can be accessed by owning a piece of the company’s NFT Collection. Numerous perks will accompany the membership to ensure the best experience at the lounge.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO