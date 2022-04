Solar panels have long been criticized for being an eyesore. But what if you could see them from another angle? Say, 10,000 feet high?. Tom Hegen has become the master of aerial photography, turning salt ponds, coal mines, and melting glaciers into geometric landscapes. Much of his work is focused on visualizing the devastating impact of climate change on Earth, but the German photographer’s latest series takes a more positive outlook. The Solar Power Series depicts solar farms in all their glory—painting a captivating portrait of what the world would look like if it is powered by renewable energy.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 5 DAYS AGO