3 Habits That Increase Your Chances of Getting the Job

Does it seem like you are sending out dozens of job applications per month that don’t even get a response? It doesn’t have to feel like a game of random chance.

As Indeed shared in a post, there are numerous changes you can make to your process that will help you get more responses. Here are some ways to improve your technique.

Quality Over Quantity

You might make the mistake of setting a quota for yourself of how many applications you need to send in a certain period. But it’s not about high numbers.

Don’t waste time applying to jobs you are only sort of suited for. Focus on finding the strong contenders. This lets you prioritize your best chances, and doesn’t subject you to the discouragement of non-responses from lower-quality applications.

Keep Everything Documented

Sites like Indeed often allow you to save jobs that interest you, and also keep track of where you have applied and when. Even if you are not checking that information on your job search sites, at least keep personal records of it.

This makes it much easier to avoid filling out duplicates for the same company, or losing track of jobs that really interest you. You don’t want to miss a good opportunity just because you forgot to keep track of it.

Expedite the Application Process

Many job search sites allow you to filter your results by the date posted, or certain keywords. Make sure you are using these features so you are not having to sift through old, unrelated listings. You can also import your resume to many job sites so it is ready to go at just the click of a button for jobs you want.

Searching for a job is a job in itself. But if you can improve your efficiency, you will start seeing much better returns on the time you invest.

If you want to check out more of Indeed’s advice on the subject, you can read their full post by clicking here.

