These 5 members of the Chicago Cubs roster are in danger of losing their roster spot by May 1 or maybe even earlier depending on how they perform. Every general manager in baseball will be faced with a decision on May 1; which two players will they eliminate from their roster? Rosters go from 28 to 26 and this means two members of the Chicago Cubs will see their time with the club end—even if only temporarily.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO