The Real-Life Diet of CrossFit Pro Chandler Smith, Who Only Recently Got Serious About Nutrition

 3 days ago
Take a look at the top CrossFit athletes of the last dozen years, and it's hard not to notice that every single CrossFit Games podium has been swept by white men (see: Rich Froning, Mat Fraser). Chandler Smith, an Army veteran and Black athlete, wants to change that. He placed sixth...

