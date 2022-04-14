ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater couple loses thousands in rental scam

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvSTA_0f93cQnc00

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are warning residents about a scam involving rental property.

Officials with the Stillwater Police Department say a local couple’s lease expired, so they began searching for properties on Craigslist.

‘The worst thing I’ve ever seen,’ 65-year-old man mauled by wild dogs

Once they found a house, they tried to contact the number on the listing but didn’t get an answer. However, they were able to text the number.

Authorities say the couple received a contract to lease the property and sent the suspect their deposit.

When the couple arrived to move in, they realized the house had been recently sold.

OBN: Illegal marijuana, cocaine and guns found in Midwest City dispensary raid

In the end, they lost thousands of dollars due to the scam.

Officials say most Stillwater rental properties are managed by a local property management office. If not, you should do your own research on properties that are privately owned and managed.

The police department also released the following tips:

  • Check the county assessor’s website to verify that the person owns the property
  • Verify the contact phone number on an online search engine
  • Have voice conversations
  • See the property in-person and ask for a walk-through with the owner/manager
  • If the property is cheaper than most houses in the area, it is probably too good to be true.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craigslist#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy