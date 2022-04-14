ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida school districts move to comply with new law on gender identity

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

The big story: Now that Florida has new law on the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation, school districts across the state are discussing how they will adhere to it. The conversations arise as some Floridians claim that schools have inappropriate practices and procedures when it comes to...

MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Edmonds School District tells 7-year-olds that gender doesn’t exist, asked for their pronouns

A Washington school district is pushing gender identity on 7-year-old kids. They even asked the children for their personal pronouns. The Edmonds School District developed lesson plans on self-identity that includes the claim that sometimes, gender does not exist. Other times, a person can have two genders. First graders learn about the “nonbinary experience” and teachers are told to ask students to list their gender identities so that “gender nonconforming” students can feel more comfortable.
EDMONDS, WA
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen school district wants your help renaming their new school facilities

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is expanding its school district and wants the public's help in the renaming of Middle School 15 and former Nolan Middle School. Middle School #15 is scheduled to open fall of 2024 and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program, according to the district. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.
KILLEEN, TX
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

