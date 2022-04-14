ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Watch now: Very windy Thursday in central Illinois

By Matt Holiner
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as...

Related
WAND TV

Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- It's officially spring and it's going to feel like it again today. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-70's with breezy conditions across Central Illinois under a sun and cloud mix. Rain moves in later tonight and it'll be heavy at times. It'll become more showery, breezy, and cooler Tuesday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSNB Local4

Very warm, dry and windy Sunday; prompting red flag warnings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Saturday evening to you. Today was an absolutely beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and gentle westerly winds. As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping back into the 30s. Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be a warmer day, but it will also be a windy day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, but will come with south winds of 15 to 30 mph. Some gusts may get to 40 mph. We’ll start to see some increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. There is a red flag warning posted for the entire viewing area that runs from Noon time tomorrow until 8pm due to the very warm temperatures, windy conditions and humidity levels dropping into the low teens. You’ll want to hold off on any burning you might have until after Sunday.
HASTINGS, NE
WTVCFOX

Windy at times again Thursday & cooler than average through the weekend

Strong wind gusts during the early evening, then lighter overnight. A bit cooler as well with dry conditions and overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy at times again Thursday. Dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but gusts could again peak between 20 & 30mph through the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
