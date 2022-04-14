Watch now: Very windy Thursday in central Illinois

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Saturday evening to you. Today was an absolutely beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and gentle westerly winds. As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping back into the 30s. Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be a warmer day, but it will also be a windy day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, but will come with south winds of 15 to 30 mph. Some gusts may get to 40 mph. We’ll start to see some increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. There is a red flag warning posted for the entire viewing area that runs from Noon time tomorrow until 8pm due to the very warm temperatures, windy conditions and humidity levels dropping into the low teens. You’ll want to hold off on any burning you might have until after Sunday.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO