Travis Barker Gets High-Flying Tattoo Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker ‘s body is a roadmap of the influences and inspirations from the Blink-182 drummer’s life. And his newest ink is yet another nod to someone who meant a lot to him. On Wednesday (April 14), Barker posted a series of pics of his most recent trip to tat, a visit to celebrity body artist Mark Mahoney’s shop for a touching tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins .

In the pics, fianceé and not-technically-legal Las Vegas wife Kourtney Kardashian is standing by Trav’s side as he offers up his left foot to Mahoney. In the second shot, we just see the heavily inked back of Barker’s head as Mahoney holds the foot steady, and then only in the third and fourth snaps do we finally get a glimpse of the image: a pair of hawk wings right across the top of Trav’s foot.

The happy couple couldn’t help slipping a bit of PDA into the series, with a kiss for the cam while Mahoney keeps working on the piece, which we finally get a good look at near the end. The big reveal is an intricate image of the bird soaring, wings spread wide open. The final slie is a vintage shot of Barker and Hawkins backstage sharing a moment, accompanied by the touching caption: “HAWK forever,” along with a hawk emoji. Click here to see the pics.

The Foos canceled all their planned 2022 dates last month following the unexpected death of Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia on March 25 at age 50 of as-yet-undetermined causes. Following Hawkins’ death, Barker was one of the many musicians and fans who paid homage to the perpetually sunny Foos time-keeper, writing in an Instagram post , “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again.”

The post included another classic snap of the smiling Hawkins backstage along with a memory of a special moment the two shared where Taylor was his typically supportive self. “I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star,'” Barker wrote. “And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room.”