Peterborough shooting becomes murder inquiry after man dies

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder investigation has begun after a man who was shot died in hospital. Police were called out after reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree in the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
BBC

Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

A primary school teacher has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday. Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel...
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
The Independent

Joseph Derbisz: University of Birmingham student who went missing after night out is found dead

The body of a third-year student from the University of Birmingham, Joseph Derbisz, was found by police on Monday more than 24 hours after he went missing following a night out.Derbisz was last seen at the University of Birmingham’s Fab ‘n’ Fresh club at around 3.30am on Sunday morning. Late on Monday the university issued a statement confirming a body had been found by West Midlands Police.“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends...
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
BBC

Ilford murder: Arrests after man fatally stabbed

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in east London. Police received reports of a stabbed man, believed to be in his 30s, at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford, at about 01:25 GMT on Saturday. He died at the scene.
