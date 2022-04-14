ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man shot dead in Seabrook area says NOPD

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6INp_0f93apk500

A man was shot dead in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East.

NOPD investigators say the homicide happened at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road.

Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim at the location who EMS declared dead on the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the victim lying in the road and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on scene and the signal was changed to a homicide," said the police report.

Police say the initial call was received at about 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday and was confirmed at about 12:03 a.m. this morning, 24 minutes after police received the call of the homicide.

Few details are available and detectives are working to gather evidence in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Man shot dead in Burton Wednesday night

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds near Milledge Village Road around 8:30 p.m. BCSO says the suspect fled the scene, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public. Investigators […]
BURTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Seabrook#Ems#Nopd Homicide Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy