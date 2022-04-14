Man shot dead in Seabrook area says NOPD

A man was shot dead in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East.

NOPD investigators say the homicide happened at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road.

Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim at the location who EMS declared dead on the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the victim lying in the road and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on scene and the signal was changed to a homicide," said the police report.

Police say the initial call was received at about 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday and was confirmed at about 12:03 a.m. this morning, 24 minutes after police received the call of the homicide.

Few details are available and detectives are working to gather evidence in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.