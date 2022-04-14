ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

14 year-old arrested on for shooting death of younger brother

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A 14 year-old boy is under arrest after police say he shot and killed his 10 year-old brother on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home near Horizon Ridge and Gibson just after 9 Wednesday morning and pronounced the younger child dead at the scene. They took the 14-year-old boy into custody and booked him into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

This is being investigated as the second homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022.

