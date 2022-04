Brandon Sharkey drove in four runs to lead Mainland to a win on the road over Gloucester, 10-3. Cohen Cook struck out six and walked three, allowing five hits and three runs (one unearned) over six innings of work on the mound, helping his own cause by scoring three runs and driving in another for Mainland (5-1), which jumped out to an early lead by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO