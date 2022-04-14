ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local bank is tops in Pennsylvania for customer satisfaction

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxdDF_0f93ZbWG00
(WSOC)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s 10th-largest bank is No. 1 in the commonwealth, according to J.D. Power’s newly released 2022 U.S Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, while the region’s biggest bank tied for third in Pennsylvania but is tops in the Mid-Atlantic.

S&T Bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, east of Pittsburgh, scored 675 out of a possible 1,000 points. S&T (NASDAQ:STBA) is the 10th-biggest bank by deposit market share in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro.

Northwest Bank ranked second in the study and PNC Bank tied for third with Citizens Bank.

PNC (NYSE:PNC), based in downtown Pittsburgh and the metro’s largest bank by deposit market share, scored 657 points in the Pennsylvania ranking, but tallied 684 for first place in the Mid-Atlantic region.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
27 First News

Local bank branch announces merger

(WKBN) – The holding company for Farmers National Banc of Canfield just announced a merger with Emclaire Financial Corp. President and CEO of farmers Kevin J. Helmick released a statement saying that the merger will “mark a significant extension into the Pennsylvania markets.”. After the merger, Farmers will...
CANFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Indiana, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Banking#Citizens Bank#Pnc Bank#Northwest Bank#J D Power#S T Bank#Stba#Pnc Rrb
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Pierre’s Ice Cream sold to Ohio-based dairy manufacturer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pierre’s Ice Cream, a Cleveland-based company for 90 years, is being sold to another dairy manufacturer based in central Ohio. Pierre’s on Monday afternoon announced the purchase agreement with Ohio Processors Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of dairy-related products headquartered in London, about 25 miles west of Columbus. Pierre’s spokesperson Laura Hindulak said the sale is expected to close in the second quarter. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inspection At Pittsburgh Marriott Finds Violations After At Least 200 People Got Sick

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – After at least 200 people reported getting sick from large events at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, an inspection found two violations before the hotel passed a reinspection a couple of days later. According to an Allegheny County Health Department report from April 5, an inspector found cleaning and sanitization violations like dirty silverware and mold on speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler. The soap dispenser at the dish machine was also out of batteries, the report said. Two days later, a reinspection report gave satisfactory marks for cleaning and sanitization. The health department launched...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Ultimate in Rustic Elegance': Pennsylvania's $3.65M Shaggy Bank Farm

From the exterior, Shaggy Bank Farm looks a bit like a mashed-up village of homes in Quakertown, PA. However, it’s just a single lovely dwelling under one shared roof. What began as a simple log cabin in the 18th century has grown into a modern residence that offers "the ultimate in rustic elegance." The resulting 6,287-square-foot home on 16.73 acres is now on the market for $3.65 million.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber Sentenced After Attempting to Murder Pennsylvania State Trooper

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 44-year-old Christopher Larue of Lansdale, PA, was sentenced this week to 25 years and one day in prison, five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for committing an armed bank robbery in Bucks County and then nearly killing a Pennsylvania State Trooper in Montgomery County directly thereafter.
LANSDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy