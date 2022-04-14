Local bank is tops in Pennsylvania for customer satisfaction

(WSOC)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s 10th-largest bank is No. 1 in the commonwealth, according to J.D. Power’s newly released 2022 U.S Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, while the region’s biggest bank tied for third in Pennsylvania but is tops in the Mid-Atlantic.

S&T Bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, east of Pittsburgh, scored 675 out of a possible 1,000 points. S&T (NASDAQ:STBA) is the 10th-biggest bank by deposit market share in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro.

Northwest Bank ranked second in the study and PNC Bank tied for third with Citizens Bank.

PNC (NYSE:PNC), based in downtown Pittsburgh and the metro’s largest bank by deposit market share, scored 657 points in the Pennsylvania ranking, but tallied 684 for first place in the Mid-Atlantic region.

