Gillette, WY

Obituary: Julie Ann Korang

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Ann Korang: October 10, 1974 – April 9, 2022. Julie Ann Korang passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Gillette Memorial Chapel on April 15, 2022 at 11:00 MST. Julie was born October 10, 1974 in Baudette, Minnesota to James and...

