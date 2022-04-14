ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The clouds and cool weather continue – Mark

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next 12 hours will be cloudy and cold. Our highs are below average again today and Friday. A low trying to exit is...

www.kxly.com


KXLY

Cold weather and a wind advisory – Mark

A wind advisory is in effect this morning and will stay in place until Tuesday morning. The winter weather isn’t gone yet. Some areas to the south will get a wintry mix. Today will be cloudy, cool and the winds will be coming from the northeast. Here’s a look...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter weather sticking around for a bit – Mark

It may be spring, but it sure feels like winter. We’re expecting colder weather and we start off the week with a wind advisory. That advisory will remain in place throughout today and into Tuesday. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours: Cloudy and windy for Spokane and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The warmer weather is here! – Mark

We’ll have some clouds with sun breaks today. Our highs are above average today. We’ll have an even warmer Wednesday. Mid to upper 50s with low 60s in many areas.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Sun to clouds and mild today – Mark

1We’re expecting mild conditions for the next 12 hours or so. Our highs are just above average today. We’re still dry and a little warmer tomorrow. Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperaturess. A slow warming trend continues into the weekend with highs around 60.
ENVIRONMENT

KXLY

Cold and windy on Monday with some snow chances – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– A powerful storm will cross the Northwest on Monday and bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures across several states. Here in the Inland Northwest, our position north of the storm’s track means we’re actually going to get off easy! However there is a chance for more snow and some wintry mix in Southeast Washington and North-Central Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KOMU

Forecast: Rainy skies continue through tonight, pleasantly cool this weekend

The rainy weather continues through tonight, but drier and sunny weather is back for the weekend. Rainfall today will be fairly light, bot noticeable all day and a certain nuisance. Mist, drizzle, sprinkles...this light precipitations will continue off and on all day as a stubborn to leave storm system finally grows legs and heads east.
MISSOURI STATE

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Pleasant days, cool nights ahead

From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Snow has become light and will transition to rain this afternoon. Impacts from winter weather are no longer expected. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7pm this evening for wind gusts up to 50mph.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy, Cool Front Coming

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm and dry day is in store across South Florida with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Breezy conditions are keeping the risk of rip currents and choppy seas in play through the afternoon. Chances for rain will increase as the cold front that brought wicked weather to portions of Texas and Louisiana will soon head into the region. It’s expected to pass late Thursday overnight into Friday, increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms. After that passes, high pressure will make its way in bringing drier air to South Florida. Lows for the weekend will be in the upper 50s inland and lower 60s on the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions will remain for the start of next week.
MIAMI, FL
KFVS12

First Alert: More cold, stormy weather possible this week

(KFVS) - A strong storm currently moving over the west coast will make its way across the country, causing stormy weather this week. Brian Alworth says tonight will be dry and cold again. Overnight lows look to range from the upper 20s north to the mid-30s south again, with some...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Snow fouling up roads in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow continues to stick around the Inland Northwest, and road crews are going back to winter operations around the region. WSDOT has put several trucks assigned to Central and Eastern Washington back on plow duty with more snow in the forecast for Thursday night. Snoqualmie Pass was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Send us your spring snow pictures!

PULLMAN, Wash. — Southeast Washington definitely had an unusual weather pattern this morning…. While the grass was green in the Northeast, the Palouse got quite a few inches of snow this morning, a surprise to many as they woke up. While it’s not dumping anymore, if you captured any...
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Bad Weather Expected On Sunday Night: NASCAR World Reacts

One of the most-anticipated races of the NASCAR Cup Series season is set to take place on Sunday evening. The annual dirt race in Bristol, Tennessee is set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway later on Sunday night. Unfortunately, bad weather is in the forecast. NASCAR fans are starting...
BRISTOL, TN

