Medication benefits patients with Huntington's disease-associated chorea

Meniere's diseaseÂ (MD)Â is a chronic disease that causes episodic vertigo, fluctuating hearing loss, and aural fullness, initially managed by dietary salt reduction, and use of diuretics. Our prior research in autoimmune inner ear disease (AIED) demonstrated that in peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) from corticosteroid-resistant AIED patients, increased production, processing and release of interleukin-1Î² (IL-1Î²) is observed and hearing could be improved with use of anakinra, an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist. We have further identified that in these AIED patients, IL-1Î² is uniquely processed to a 28Â kDa pro-inflammatory product by caspase-7. In the present study, we characterize the production, processing and release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-6 from PBMC of MD (n"‰="‰14) patients in response to sodium chloride (NaCl), and determined the effect of the diuretic triamterene-hydrocholothiazide (T-HCTZ), or anakinra in these patients. We observed that PBMC cultured with NaCl from MD patients show processing of IL-1Î² to the 28Â kDa product, and that this product is abrogated with T-HCTZ. Our observations are consistent with other autoimmune diseases where high concentrations of NaCl caused release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and may provide further insight as to the mechanism of disease progression in MD patients.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO