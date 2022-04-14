ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medication benefits patients with Huntington's disease-associated chorea

By Science X staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new drug has proven beneficial in treating a movement disorder commonly associated with Huntington's disease, according to a recent international study led by UTHealth Houston researcher Erin Furr Stimming, MD, who served as principal investigator on behalf of the KINECT-HD Huntington Study Group. Furr Stimming, professor of neurology...

biospace.com

Novartis’ Fortuitous Discovery Could Deliver Breakthrough in Huntington’s Disease

Some of the best medicines happen by accident. The discovery of insulin began with two doctors removing the pancreas of a healthy dog in an attempt to understand its impact on digestion. Penicillin grew out of an unrelated scientific experiment involving Staphylococcus bacteria colonies. Will someone one day write the same of Novartis’s branaplam in correlation with Huntington’s disease?
HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
Local
Washington Health
Health
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 nasal spray outperforms current antibody treatments in mice

A new protein-based antiviral nasal spray developed by researchers at Northwestern University, University of Washington and Washington University at St. Louis is being advanced toward Phase I human clinical trials to treat COVID-19. Designed computationally and refined in the laboratory, the new protein therapies thwarted infection by interfering with the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam

For many people, accessing abortion care can be a major challenge. Abortion services are usually only available in certain clinics with specialized equipment like ultrasounds, often requiring long-distance travel to get there. When medication abortion, or abortion with pills, was introduced to the U.S. in 2000, it offered a more accessible option to end pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify a new treatment for metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome increases a person's risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, and includes conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. In a recent mouse-model study, published in Cell Metabolism, researchers at University Hospitals (UH), Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, and Case Western Reserve University have furthered their progress to develop a drug to treat metabolic syndrome by identifying a receptor that controls appetite and body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Observational Study#Md#Huntington Study Group#Mcgovern Medical School#Kinect#Houston Neurosciences
MedicalXpress

Two new Omicron subvariants fueling COVID infections in New York state

Rising coronavirus infections in New York state appear to be driven by two new versions of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and may explain why the state has been the national coronavirus hot spot in recent weeks, state health officials said Wednesday. The two subvariants—called BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1—accounted for more than...
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Noncancerous chest CT features for predicting survival in stage I lung cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), noncancerous imaging markers on chest CT performed before stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) improve survival prediction, compared with clinical features alone. "In patients undergoing SBRT for stage I lung cancer," explained corresponding author and 2019 ARRS Scholar Florian J. Fintelmann, "higher coronary...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using electricity to treat cancer

Electricity has formed the basis of many aspects of the modern world, from providing reliable sources of light to powering home appliances and computers. Now, researchers are studying how electricity can be harnessed as a treatment for certain types of cancer. Kyle Wang, MD, explained that human cells naturally use...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Recently discharged patients pose risk for spreading C. difficile infection

Asymptomatic patients recently discharged from a hospital may be a source of household transmission of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to a study published in the May issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Aaron C. Miller, from University of Iowa in Iowa City, and colleagues evaluated whether hospitalized patients without diagnosed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lipid and glucose levels at age 35 associated with Alzheimer's disease

Living your best life at 35, ignoring cholesterol and glucose levels, may impact your chances of getting Alzheimer's disease (AD) later in life. According to researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), lower HDL (high-density cholesterol) and high triglyceride levels measured in blood as early as age 35 are associated with a higher incidence of AD several decades later in life. They also found that high blood glucose measured between ages 51-60 is associated with risk of AD in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NaCl exposure results in increased expression and processing of IL-1Î² in Meniere's disease patients

Meniere's diseaseÂ (MD)Â is a chronic disease that causes episodic vertigo, fluctuating hearing loss, and aural fullness, initially managed by dietary salt reduction, and use of diuretics. Our prior research in autoimmune inner ear disease (AIED) demonstrated that in peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) from corticosteroid-resistant AIED patients, increased production, processing and release of interleukin-1Î² (IL-1Î²) is observed and hearing could be improved with use of anakinra, an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist. We have further identified that in these AIED patients, IL-1Î² is uniquely processed to a 28Â kDa pro-inflammatory product by caspase-7. In the present study, we characterize the production, processing and release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-6 from PBMC of MD (n"‰="‰14) patients in response to sodium chloride (NaCl), and determined the effect of the diuretic triamterene-hydrocholothiazide (T-HCTZ), or anakinra in these patients. We observed that PBMC cultured with NaCl from MD patients show processing of IL-1Î² to the 28Â kDa product, and that this product is abrogated with T-HCTZ. Our observations are consistent with other autoimmune diseases where high concentrations of NaCl caused release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and may provide further insight as to the mechanism of disease progression in MD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Blood disorder causes body to make too many red blood cells

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a relative who was diagnosed with polycythemia vera. What is this disorder, and can it be treated? Is any new research being conducted on polycythemia vera?. ANSWER: Polycythemia vera is a blood disorder where the body makes too many red blood cells. It's one in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

What is causing the rise in black lung disease?

Silica exposure is a driving force behind rising rates of coal workers' pneumoconiosis, according to a new study published by occupational health experts at the University of Illinois Chicago and their collaborators. The study is the first to compare the pathology and mineralogy of the disease, which is commonly called...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Already got COVID? Vaccines, boosters up to 68% effective against hospitalization from reinfection, CDC study shows

Immunity from a bout of COVID-19 may provide some protection against the virus, but a new study suggests it may not be enough to keep you out of the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Epic Research, which shares data to advance medicine and public health, to determine how effective vaccines and boosters are against hospitalization from reinfection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Number of COVID vaccine breakthroughs in cancer patients on the rise

For cancer patients, COVID-19 poses a particular risk due to their often compromised immune systems, weakened by therapy or disease, which is why vaccination is very important for their protection. Now, a recent study led by MedUni Vienna shows that, due to omicron, there is an increasing number of breakthrough infections in people with cancer, especially while they are undergoing cancer therapy. The researchers of the study, which has just been published in the journal Cancer Cell, emphasize that adhering to protective measures and development of vaccines adapted to virus variants is important to affected individuals.
CANCER

