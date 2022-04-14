ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fresh calls for Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate fines

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj0G5_0f93XrT400
Johnson in Lydd, Kent, where he was unveiling plans to send most refugees who arrive in small boats to Rwanda for processing. Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has faced fresh calls from Tory MPs to consider his position but dodged questions about whether he misled parliament, saying only that he would make a statement next week to clarify his knowledge of Covid rule-breaking parties.

The prime minister was weakened further when the solicitor general, Alex Chalk, refused to defend him and said senior politicians had a special duty to “act in a way that is beyond reproach”.

Despite efforts by Johnson’s allies to buttress the prime minister and avoid the threat of a no-confidence vote escalating after he was fined by police, more Conservative MPs went public to criticise his attendance at a birthday celebration in No 10 during England’s first national lockdown.

Those who spoke out on Thursday included the former cabinet minister Karen Bradley and Neil Hudson, the MP for Penrith and the Border.

“I do wish to make it clear that if I had been a minister found to have broken the laws that I passed, I would be tendering my resignation now,” said Bradley, who added that she would consult her Staffordshire Moorlands constituents before deciding what action to take.

Although Johnson apologised this week for attending the birthday gathering in June 2020, Bradley said that “law-breaking in Downing Street is unforgivable”, though she cautioned that, given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “we all need to act responsibly so as to not make the situation worse”.

Hudson also said he would not “defend the indefensible” and it was “extremely disappointing” that Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, had received fixed-penalty notices. “The fact that the lawmakers went on to break those very laws they brought in to keep us all safe is deeply damaging for our democracy,” he said. “That situation is untenable.”

Hudson was wary of changing prime ministers in the midst of what he called an international crisis, but he said Johnson should “show the statesmanship he has been showing with Ukraine and outline a timetable and process for an orderly transition to a leadership election as soon as the international situation permits”.

Chalk also refused to defend Johnson, saying the reports of disregard for Covid rules in Downing Street during the pandemic were “painful, angering and upsetting”.

Recalling how he lost someone he cared for to the virus, and attended one funeral on Zoom and another where only a small number of mourners were allowed, Chalk said he had a “visceral sympathy” for those people who had made huge sacrifices.

“It’s why I am not prepared to defend this – or indeed other similar instances,” Chalk told his local news website, Gloucestershire Live. “There is a special duty on lawmakers and senior officials to act in a way that is beyond reproach, particularly during a pandemic, when actions impact on public health.”

Colleagues had thought Chalk may stand down but he did not suggest that, adding in his radio statement that it was “absolutely right that there has been a fulsome and abject apology” from Johnson.

The prime minister four times refused to answer questions about Partygate on Thursday, telling journalists at a press conference that he would set out his position when the House of Commons returned from its Easter break next week.

Pressed on whether he had misled parliament by telling MPs on 1 December last year that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10”, and whether he would quit if the Met issued him with penalties for further Covid law breaches , Johnson said: “I’ll be saying more when I update parliament, as you can imagine, next week. You’ll probably have to wait until then for me to say more on that.”

Johnson did win support from home secretary, Priti Patel, whose role covers law and order. During a trip to Rwanda she said she would not “give a running commentary as there’s an investigation ongoing”, but that the prime minister had “given a very thorough and fulsome apology and should be respected for that”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Bradley
Person
Alex Chalk
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Leadership Election#Ukraine#England#Partygate#Wpa Getty#Covid#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy