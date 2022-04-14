Dozens of cars vandalized at three car dealerships in Schaumburg; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of vehicles were smashed overnight when a man vandalized three car dealerships in Schaumburg.

Police said a man in his 20s damaged cars at Patrick BMW on Golf Road, at Schaumburg Honda next door, and at Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Ford across the street.

The rear windshields of dozens of cars were smashed in.

"You want to be angry, but I guess it doesn't do you much good," said Matthew Ashford, general manager at Schaumburg Honda.

Ashford said the vandal hit his dealership around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. It was not clear how long he was there, but he left a lot of damage behind.

"We have about 83 cars damaged," he said.

Twenty of those cars belong to customers who dropped them off overnight for service.

"We're in the process of notifying the customers, and about 63 at latest count is our own inventory," Ashford said.

Schaumburg police said a man in his 20s was arrested as he was vandalizing other vehicles at another dealership. Nothing was stolen.

For the affected dealerships, it's yet another issue to tackle.

"It's frustrating in this industry period right now, of inventory shortage; to not have the cars that I need right now to sell is really a challenge," Ashford said.

As for the customers whose cars were damaged, "Unfortunately, they'll have to make claims through their insurance, and it's a very involved process for them."

Police said they are still questioning the suspect, and charges should becoming down later.