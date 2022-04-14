ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Still Costs Less Than $30k

By Henry Cesari
 3 days ago
For years, all full-size pickup trucks started at under $30k. But the cost of building a truck has gone up and an increasing number of features have crept into even the base models. Today, the only new pickup truck you can buy for $30k is the Ford F-150 XL....

Chris
3d ago

what happened to bare bone trucks? why do I need a screen to tell me things, they have made engages for decades that tell me everything I need to know. I don't want "automatic emergency braking". I want an inexpensive truck to do truck things, like plow a road, tow a trailer, fill the bed with heavy things, use as a work truck. at the end of the day, I would like to spend the 20-30 thousand dollars on my house or family, not on "trim packages" and "nice features" in a truck that is a tool to get work done.

Cindy
2d ago

Still not sure why this truck continues to be number 1 , empty suit , plastic cladding on a whole new level , bumpers are almost paper thin , definitely has become a lawn ornament, a Smart phone with leather seats , not a truck

