New Mexico State Police investigating deceased victims in the McBride Fire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police confirm the deaths of two people at one of the homes that burned from the McBride fire on Tuesday in Ruidoso. Authorities say they were told that couple had been unaccounted for since the fire had started.

Story continues below

On April 12, Ruidoso Police received information about an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the McBride Fire, but were unaccounted for by family members. On April 13, With the help of Ruidoso Police and Bonita Volunteer Fire Department, NMSP were able to locate the remains of two individuals.

This is an active investigation, NMSP is currently working with the Office of Medical Investigator to positively identify the deceased victims.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.