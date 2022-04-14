ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Angle PLC Announces Poster on Parsortix System Presented at AACR 2022

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

PARSORTIX SYSTEM RESULTS PUBLISHED AS A POSTER AT LEADING CANCER CONFERENCE AACR 2022. Poster demonstrated use of Parsortix workflow for triple negative breast cancer. GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / ANGLE plc ('the Company') (AIM:AGL),(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Company has...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Angle Plc#Aacr#Parsortix Workflow#Company#Tnbc#Ctc#Angle
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

New ‘killer’ immunotherapy shows promise in attacking hard-to-treat cancers

Trials show the drug redirects the body’s own natural killer immune cells to target tumour cells. A new “killer” immunotherapy treatment is showing early promise in attacking cancers that are hard to treat. Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
PLC
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Non-invasive tests for liver fibrosis assessment in patients with chronic liver diseases: a prospective study

There is an urgent need of non-invasive tests (NITs) for monitoring treatment response and disease progression in chronic liver disease. Liver stiffness (LS) evaluated by transient elastography (TE), shear wave elastography (SWE), and magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) and serum markers e.g. APRI and FIB-4 scores were assessed at baseline and the 1-year follow-up. In all, 89 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) patients with sustained virological response and 93 non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients were included. There was a significantly strong correlation among imaging techniques. Using MRE as the reference standard, the area under the receiver operating characteristics curves for TE, SWE, APRI, and FIB-4 in detecting stage1"“4 fibrosis were 0.88"“0.95, 0.87"“0.96, 0.83"“0.89, and 0.79"“0.92, respectively. In chronic HCV patients, the values of TE, SWE, MRE, APRI and FIB-4 significantly decreased from baseline to the 1-year follow-up. Liver steatosis did not significantly change over time. In NAFLD, compared to obese patients, non-obese patients had less LS and steatosis at baseline, and these values did not show significant changes at the 1-year follow-up. Our study suggests that the current NITs have a good correlation and accuracy in monitoring the treatment outcomes in patients with chronic liver diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Visualizing lipid behind the retina in aging and age-related macular degeneration, via indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes legal blindness in older adults worldwide. Soft drusen are the most extensively documented intraocular risk factor for progression to advanced AMD. A long-standing paradox in AMD pathophysiology has been the vulnerability of Asian populations to polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) in the presence of relatively few drusen. Age-related scattered hypofluorescent spots on late phase indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA) was recently proposed as precursors of PCV. Herein, we offer a resolution to the paradox by reviewing evidence that ASHS-LIA indicates the diffuse form of lipoprotein-related lipids accumulating in Bruch's membrane (BrM) throughout adulthood. Deposition of these lipids leads to soft drusen and basal linear deposit (BLinD), a thin layer of soft drusen material in AMD; Pre-BLinD is the precursor. This evidence includes: 1. Both ASHS-LIA and pre-BLinD/BLinD accumulate in older adults and start under the macula; 2. ASHS-LIA shares hypofluorescence with soft drusen, known to be physically continuous with pre-BLinD/BLinD. 3. Model system studies illuminated a mechanism for indocyanine green uptake by retinal pigment epithelium. 4. Neither ASHS-LIA nor pre-BLinD/ BLinD are visible by multimodal imaging anchored on current optical coherence tomography, as confirmed with direct clinicopathologic correlation. To contextualize ASHS-LIA, we also summarize angiographic characteristics of different drusen subtypes in AMD. As possible precursors for PCV, lipid accumulation in forms beyond soft drusen may contribute to the pathogenesis of this prevalent disease in Asia. ASHS-LIA also might help identify patients at risk for progression, of value to clinical trials for therapies targeting early or intermediate AMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Exploration Program Underway on Surge Battery Metals 100% Owned Northern Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSX.V:NILI), (OTC PINK:NILIF), (FRA:DJ5C), is pleased to announce additional soil geochem sampling is underway to complete the soil survey previously cut short by poor weather conditions at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada. The program is scheduled to be completed before the end of the month.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
charlottenews.net

Bluejay Mining PLC Announces Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED, AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITSUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMRs') The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy