Environment

Cold Start Leads To Warm Highs And Sunny Skies

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A cold start for Thursday morning.

Many areas have dipped into the 20s and low 30s, a late season freeze.

On Thursday afternoon, it will be beautiful with highs in the 70s and sunny skies.

Thursday night will be much warmer, with lows in the 50s and a chance for a few storms in the far northeast.

Friday will be hot and windy, with highs in the 80s and 90s as well as extreme fire danger.

A cold front will move in late Friday, bringing us a chance for storms in the east.

A few of the storms could be severe, with hail and wind being the main concerns.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

