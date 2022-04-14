ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Arrest made after Mt. Vernon bomb threats

By Nora Inman
Magic 95.1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – A man has been arrested in connection to...

www.magic951.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Child charged after written bomb threat found

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is facing a felony charge after a written bomb threat was found at an area school. Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Wewahitchka Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after the School Resource Deputy was told about a written bomb threat.
GULF COUNTY, FL
KOMO News

River Ridge High School evacuated after bomb threat called in

LACEY, Wash. – A high school evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat. Lacey police say someone called in the threat to River Ridge High School around 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, giving a series of room numbers at the school. Officers responded to the school and searched while campus...
LACEY, WA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Mt#Wjpf#Mt Vernon Police#Continental Tire
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Puyallup on Saturday evening. At approximately 9:37 p.m., Puyallup Police Department officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of South Meridian. Officers were advised that one of the vehicles was on fire, possibly...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy