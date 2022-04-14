Here’s How the Stock Market Could Turn $150,000 Into $500,000

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. There are a few major points to my macro thesis that I have tried to hammer home over the past year. In the first quarter of last year, I believed the initial breakout in the 10-year yield would snap the rally in high-growth tech companies, bitcoin, and eventually the broader market. Two of those things happened right on time, but then bitcoin bounced back and even the nastiest of bear markets in futuristic tech names didn't have the power to drag the overall index down when Apple and Microsoft were still grinding their way higher. Fits and starts in the reopening trade also provided pockets of support, but the most important relationship I've assumed over the last 18 months was that the U.S. stock market would peak whenever we suppressed the virus enough to prevent more stimulus from flowing in. And here we are, with America the closest to normal since the virus hit, and the Nasdaq is in a bear market. But holy cow does it look flimsy.

STOCKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO