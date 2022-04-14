Die-Hards: Pitt Football Hosting Four Top Recruits Today

Penn State may have missed out on securing a commitment from one defensive standout from the City of Brotherly Love, but the Nittany Lions are the early pick for the commitment of another rising defensive player from Philadelphia in the Class of 2023. Jameial Lyons, a 6-4 edge rusher from Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, is. three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Penn State is widely considered to be a runaway favorite in his recruiting process, and the first official crystal ball pick on 247Sports has been placed in favor of the Nittany Lions. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO