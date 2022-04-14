ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Die-Hards: Pitt Football Hosting Four Top Recruits Today

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring football practice in the rear view mirror, the top priority for...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

What Mel Tucker said following Michigan State's spring game

Spring “game” is a loose term for Saturday’s event in East Lansing. Although Michigan State did hold a short scrimmage inside Spartan Stadium, the final day of spring practice for the program was mostly devoted to individual and position drills. Still, Saturday’s practice and scrimmage put a...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First crystal ball pick favors Penn State for Philly edge rusher

Penn State may have missed out on securing a commitment from one defensive standout from the City of Brotherly Love, but the Nittany Lions are the early pick for the commitment of another rising defensive player from Philadelphia in the Class of 2023. Jameial Lyons, a 6-4 edge rusher from Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, is. three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Penn State is widely considered to be a runaway favorite in his recruiting process, and the first official crystal ball pick on 247Sports has been placed in favor of the Nittany Lions. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The Pitt#American Football#College Football#Pitt Football Hosting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy