Bentonville Farmer's Market | 5NEWS Community Spotlight

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual vendor meeting and seed swap, Friday, March 25 at 5:30 pm at the Texarkana, Texas City Hall second floor. Local farmers, gardeners, food producers, artisan craft creatures, and anyone interested in participating in the 2022 Farmers’ Market season is invited to attend the Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market annual vendor meeting. The farmer's market team will be on hand to discuss the upcoming farmers' market season and to answer any vendor-related questions. Attendees are invited to bring seeds to swap with other local farmers.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO