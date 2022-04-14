ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland's pro-NATO former PM said he was 'giving up hope' of joining the bloc, but now Putin has done the job for him

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Alexander Stubb at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought Finland to the cusp of joining NATO.
  • Finland's former PM Alexander Stubb said he long wanted his country to join and was "giving up hope."
  • "Putin has only himself to thank, you know. I should probably be grateful to Putin," Stubb told Insider.

Finland's former prime minister said he was giving up on his hope that Finland would join NATO, but Russian President Vladimir Putin achieved it by invading Ukraine.

Alexander Stubb, who was prime minister between 2014 and 2015, told Insider in a phone interview on Thursday that he had been an "advocate of Finnish NATO membership for the better part of 30 years."

But his views did not get majority support due to reasons like Finland's history with neutrality and the fear of retaliation from Russian.

That changed when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

'Grateful' to Putin

Stubb said the idea of joining NATO did not have majority support in Finland before the invasion, but "all of this changed pretty much overnight on the 24th of February when Putin and Russia attacked Ukraine."

A child gives an offering of food to his mother's grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on April 4, 2022, after Russian troops withdrew.

Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Putin has only himself to thank, you know. I should probably be grateful to Putin, as a strong advocate of  Finnish NATO membership," he said. "I was giving up hope."

"But everything changed on the 24th of February and, and Putin is to be thanked for it."

Stubb said that being motivated by the invasion of Ukraine was "brutal a way to join NATO," but that he believes that joining the alliance will increase Finland's security.

Putin 'has made Russia weak again'

Stubb said that Russia's decision to invade Ukraine was motivated by Putin's trying to restore Soviet glory and weaken Western alliances like NATO and the European Union — both of which have stood by Ukraine in the war.

Putin has framed the invasion as a response to NATO's possible eastward expansion as well as the false belief that Ukraine is not a real country, but part of Russian history and culture.

Vladimir Putin seen at a pro-war rally in Moscow on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Putin wanted to prevent Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. And now because of his actions, they will," Stubb said. Sweden is also considering joining the military alliance.

"So in his sort of quest to unify Russia, and make Russia great again, he has made Russia weak again, and will go down in history as one of the biggest failures of Russian leadership," Stubb added.

Finland is close to joining NATO

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday that Finland would decide whether it will pursue membership "within weeks, not within months."

Finish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin arrives for an EU Summit on July 17, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

Photo by Pool/Getty Images

Stubb said the invasion meant Finland had to contemplate its location as Russia's neighbor with a long, 800-mile border between them.

Stubb said he thought the ultimate argument in favor of joining NATO was that it would bolster the country's security.

He said people also had the sense that "we never want to be left alone again, as we were in World War II." Finland was at the time invaded by the Soviet Union and forced to give up some of its territory.

Finnish troops wearing their white tunics over their uniforms as camouflage in the snow go forward to reinforce the army facing the Russian forces, in southern Finland, Dec. 14, 1939.

AP Photo

Finland has traditionally kept a policy of neutrality and staying out of military alliances, but Stubb said that kind of stance can no longer work as the fight against Russia now involves energy and the economy.

"Neutrality, you know, sounds like a nice [idea]. But there are moments in life when idealism meets reality. And this is one of those moments," he said.

Stubb said he didn't think Finnish people and politicians were panicking in wanting to join NATO, but that they were motivated by what he called "rational fear."

"I think the logical conclusion is that if Putin slaughters his Slavic brothers, sisters, and cousins in Ukraine, then there's nothing stopping him from doing that in Finland as well," he said.

Russia has threatened Finland with retaliation if it joins NATO, but Stubb said the country is well prepared for any attack.

Comments / 51

Steve Areno
2d ago

He's right. In his bullying these nations, Putin has only strengthened NATO's purpose and their desire to be a part of it, even if it is a just-in-case membership.

Reply
34
Mary Born
1d ago

NATO meetings online are pretty exciting now that Putin increased the NATO budget and strategic defense by use of threats and aggression. I wish I could be Putin's wingman and help him calm down for his own good. It seems like he turned the world against him because he thought the world was against him. Send some I'm sorry notes and a copy of Stevie wonder's "We can work it out" dude.☮️

Reply
10
(MADE IN U.S.A)
1d ago

I think putin got news he was dying maybe thats why he don't care what happens even to his own people

Reply(1)
11
